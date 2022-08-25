With the political circle reeling up to the ongoing school shut down controversy in Assam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet yesterday stating that closing schools cannot be the solution to the prevailing situation in the education sector of Assam.

“Closing schools is not the solution. We need to open more schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the quality of the education and the school with proper initiatives,” wrote Delhi CM Kejriwal in his tweet.

Now countering his tweet, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Firstly, schools in Assam are not being closed,rather amalgamated to improve the overall educational environment! Secondly,respected CM @ArvindKejriwal ji have no rights to speak on educational upliftment as his fake ‘Delhi Model Schools’ have been busted from time to time.”

Not ending his tweet at this point, Hazarika further slammed Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for destroying the education quality in Delhi which as alleged by the minister has brought down the pass percentage of Class X from 90.09 percent in 2011 to 81.27 percent in 2022.

“The AAP education model has demolished Delhi’s education system, bringing down Class X pass % from 99.09% in 2011 to 81.27% in 2022! The great model schools of Delhi stand poorly in all aspects as compared to Puducherry! Kejriwal ji should visit Assam rather to learn,” wrote Hazarika in his tweet.

A total of 34 schools are facing uncertainty after the state government of Assam decided that ‘schools showing zero percentage results in the last HSLC examinations should be amalgamated/merged with other schools by August this year.’

As per reports, there will be mergers/amalgamations of seven government/provincialized schools in the Karbi Anglong district, five in the Cachar district, two in the Jorhat district, one in the West Karbi Anglong district, two each in the Dhubri, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon districts, and one in each of the following districts that is Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Nalbari.