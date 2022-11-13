Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party is a failed political start-up and that even after 10 years of existence , they haven’t even progressed to become an MSME.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party of Delhi, CM Sarma said that since 10 years , the Aam Aadmi Party are trying to sell product without any proof of delivery and are fooling the public.

This is not the first time that Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Kejriwal Government. Earlier on August 2022, a twitter spat broke out between the Delhi Chief Minister and Assam CM over Assam Government’s reported decision to close some schools over poor results.

Starting the Twitter battle , Kejriwal quoted a news report on the said closure and wrote that the decision of the Assam government to close schools was not the solution. The report mentioned that 34 schools in the state were being closed down due to the non-performance of students in the high school leaving exam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma responded by mentioning that the Delhi Chief Minister was commenting on something without doing homework on the subject.