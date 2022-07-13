Providing a boost to Aam Aadmi Party’s expansion in Assam, over 500 party members from six districts of upper Assam namely Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Golaghat conducted a training camp at MC Club in Nazira in the Sivasagar district.

The day-long programme was attended by four party leaders led by central leader Rajesh Sharma from Delhi and seven party leaders led by Dr. Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati.

Aam Aadmi Party worker's training camp at Nazira MC Club provides training to members on how the Aam Aadmi Party will be taken forward across Assam in the future.

On the other hand, the aam aadmi party is all set to contest in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections along with contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, Aam Aadmi Party joint state coordinator Rajiv Saikia told India Today NE.

Notably, following its landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly Elections, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to expand its footprints across the country. To strengthen its organizational base, the party has launched a massive membership drive in almost all states.

Following a surprise victory in two Municipal Board seats in the recent Municipal Board Election, the AAP is looking to establish itself as a worthy opposition to the BJP-led government in the State.

The party won one seat on the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board and another on the Tinsukia Municipal Board. In the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election, however, the party won one seat and came second in 25 wards.