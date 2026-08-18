AAP leader Sanjay Singh visits flood-affected areas of Assam's Sivasagar, meets victims

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh visited flood-affected areas of Sivasagar and met families impacted by the devastating floods in Assam.

During his visit, Singh interacted with people affected by the floods and took stock of the situation on the ground. Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi also extended his support to Singh during the visit.

Speaking to reporters at Nitaipukhuri in Sivasagar, the AAP leader made several remarks on the prevailing flood situation in Assam and the challenges faced by affected communities.

Singh’s visit comes as several parts of Assam continue to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding, with affected families seeking immediate relief, rehabilitation and support.

The visit highlighted the concerns of flood-hit communities and the need for timely assistance to help affected families recover from the devastation.