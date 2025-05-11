The ongoing Assam Panchayat elections have thrown up significant political shifts, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed candidates, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) registering key victories across districts, signaling changing grassroots equations in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party marked its entry into Assam's rural political landscape with a landmark win in Barpeta district. Arman Khandakar, contesting from the 96 No. Haripur Anchalik Panchayat, secured a decisive victory, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 1,008 votes.



Meanwhile, the BJP-backed candidates have reinforced their hold in the Barkhetri Zila Parishad segment. Archana Medhi, supported by the BJP, clinched victory in the 3 No. West Nalbari Anchalik Panchayat by defeating Congress rival Rimzim Nargis. Additionally, Shahina Zaman, another BJP-backed contender, emerged victorious in the Mukalmua Anchalik Panchayat under the Barkhetri Legislative Assembly Constituency, narrowly defeating her Congress opponent by 34 votes in a tightly contested race. These wins are being seen as a boost to BJP’s expanding influence in Assam’s rural governance structure.

In Bajali district, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) also registered a notable victory. Mahadev Das, representing the AJP, won the 22 No. Baghmara Anchalik Panchayat seat by a margin of 114 votes over BJP alliance candidate Kishore Kalita. Das secured 2,398 votes against Kalita’s 2,248, consolidating AJP’s presence in the Panchayat elections.