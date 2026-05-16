AAP MP seeks Centre’s help for Assam toddler needing Rs 9 crore injection

Sanjay Singh on May 16 appealed to the Centre to extend financial assistance for a 17-month-old child from Assam suffering from Type-1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder requiring an injection that costs around ₹9 crore.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the AAP leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to help the child’s family arrange funds for the life-saving treatment.

Singh said the child has been battling a severe illness at a very young age and the family is unable to bear the enormous cost of the injection required for treatment.

He also said he would separately write to Modi, Nadda and Sarma seeking immediate intervention and support in the matter.

The child’s father, who was present during the press conference, appealed for assistance to save his son’s life.

Type-1 spinal muscular atrophy is considered one of the most severe forms of SMA, a rare disorder that affects muscle strength and movement in children.