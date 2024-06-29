The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in Guwahati today against the arrest of their leader, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Joining nationwide protests, AAP supporters in Guwahati voiced their opposition to what they described as a politically motivated arrest. Kejriwal was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges related to alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and illegal money transfer, charges AAP claims are baseless.

A significant number of AAP leaders and volunteers gathered in front of the state BJP office, Vajpayee Bhawan, in Basistha area. Addressing the protesters, AAP state convener Dr. Bhaban Choudhury stated, "Our party leader and Delhi Chief Minister have been imprisoned on false charges without any evidence. The BJP is misusing the ED and CBI as political tools to silence opposition voices. We are protesting against this across the country today."

The protest saw a large turnout despite police efforts to control the crowd. AAP workers chanted slogans such as 'Release Kejriwal,' 'Down with Modi government's autocracy,' and 'Dictatorship will not be tolerated,' creating a highly charged atmosphere. Senior party leader Anurupa Dekarjai expressed her frustration, saying, "For the past three months, our national convener Kejriwal has been unjustly imprisoned. The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi granted him bail due to a lack of evidence of illegal money transfer. However, the ED appealed to a higher court, which stayed the bail order. Subsequently, the CBI arrested Kejriwal in a conspiratorial manner while he was in jail. Despite no evidence of corruption, the ED and CBI, under BJP's direction, are persecuting an innocent and popular leader like Kejriwal. BJP ministers involved in massive scams remain untouched, while Kejriwal is the victim of a conspiracy. We are protesting his arrest and hope that our beloved leader will be released soon."