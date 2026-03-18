AAP releases second candidate list for Assam Assembly polls, fields nominees in key seats

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, March 17 stepped up its preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections by releasing its second list of candidates, naming six nominees for strategically important constituencies across the state.

The party has fielded Ballav Patra from Dispur, a high-profile constituency that houses the state’s administrative capital, signalling AAP’s intent to make a strong impression in urban Assam. Pranab Priyangshu Dutta has been nominated from Jorhat, another politically significant seat in Upper Assam.

AAP has also named Ranu Mai Teronpi from Barhampur, Biresh Difoesa from Diphu, Saynul Haque from North Karimganj, and Elvin Baruah from Palashbari.

The announcement follows the party’s first list released earlier this week, underscoring a calibrated strategy to establish its presence across Upper, Central, and Lower Assam. The initial list featured candidates such as Achyut Das from Naoboicha, Pulin Gogoi from Dergaon, Jarbom Kutum from Gohpur, and Anurupa Dekaraja from Central Guwahati.

Other nominees in the first phase included Ashis Hazarika (Khumtai), Tapan Gogoi (Sivasagar), Tikendra Thapa (Ronganadi), and Zahidul Islam Khan (Chenga), alongside Ranjeet Boro (Naduar), Pallav Saikia (Titabar), Jinna Amir Hussain (East Goalpara), Barun Bikas Das (Raha), Renuka Timungpi (Bokajan), and Ananta Gogoi (Biswanath).

The candidate lists were formally announced through an official statement issued by Rajesh Sharma, the party’s Assam state in-charge.