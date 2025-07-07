AAP rules out alliance, to contest all 126 Assam Assembly seats solo in 2026

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has firmly declared its decision to contest all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam during the 2026 elections without forming any alliance—neither with the Congress nor the BJP. The party labeled both national parties as “two sides of the same coin,” accusing them of perpetuating a system of corruption and stalled development.

Speaking at a press conference, Rajib Saikia, AAP’s State General Secretary (Organisation), said, “The Congress institutionalised corruption and exploitation, while the BJP only deepened it. AAP cannot align with this broken system. We represent a clean, people-first alternative.”

The party announced plans to launch a movement for Alternative Politics in Assam, aimed at uniting like-minded regional and nationalist forces committed to transparency, accountability, and grassroots development.

“We call upon all regional and nationalist stakeholders in Assam to stand up against the corrupt legacies of Congress and BJP and build a governance model rooted in the real aspirations of the people,” Saikia urged.

Drawing attention to AAP’s successful governance model in Delhi and Punjab, Saikia claimed, “Our track record in health, education, electricity, and public services has been exemplary. We are fully prepared to replicate this in Assam.”

While asserting that 2026 may mark the beginning of an AAP-led government in Assam, he added with confidence that by 2031, it would become a political certainty if people opt for genuine change.