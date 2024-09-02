Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP , Assam leader Anurupa Dekarja launched a scathing attack on the Assam government, criticizing its approach to tackling crimes against women. Dekarja's remarks were centered on the recent gang rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Dhing, an incident that has shocked the state.

Dekarja expressed deep concern over the lack of justice in the case, particularly highlighting the death of one of the accused while in police custody. She challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claims that incidents of rape have decreased under his administration, presenting official statistics that suggest otherwise.

"According to official figures, Assam recorded 1,733 rape cases in 2021, 1,113 in 2022, and 989 in 2023. Alarmingly, 580 rape cases have already been registered by July 2024, with 25 incidents occurring recently. The Chief Minister's assertion that rapes have decreased is misleading," Dekarja said.

The AAP leader also criticized the state administration and police for their failure to address the growing number of crimes against women effectively. She attributed the rise in such incidents to the inefficiencies within the home department and the overall administration.

Dekarja provided a comparative analysis of rape cases under different administrations, revealing that 18,262 cases were reported during the last eight years of BJP rule, with 13,822 cases under the previous Sonowal government and 4,440 during Chief Minister Sarma's tenure.

Amid ongoing protests against the Dhing gang rape, Dekarja reiterated AAP's demand for swift and severe punishment for the perpetrators, advocating for the use of fast-track courts to handle these cases. She also mentioned specific demands for justice in cases from various regions, including Sadiya, Bihpuria, and Majuli.

Dekarja condemned attempts to politicize or polarize these incidents along religious lines, warning that such actions undermine the pursuit of justice. She concluded by urging the state administration to enforce stricter measures against rapists and ensure justice is delivered swiftly to victims, contrasting this with the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.