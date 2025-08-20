Conservation awareness programme held at Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

Aaranyak, a premier biodiversity conservation organisation, in collaboration with partner organisations, organised an awareness programme under the theme “Conservation and Coexistence” at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The initiative, supported by IUCN CAG and jointly conducted with the sanctuary authority and local NGO SHIPA, aimed to sensitise students and community members about biodiversity, climate change, and the importance of sustainable coexistence with wildlife.

The programme featured two key segments—an outdoor exposure trip and indoor interactive sessions. During the outdoor session, students observed the sanctuary’s seasonal flora and fauna, including the iconic Greater One-Horned Rhino. They also learned about the impact of climate change, floods, and erratic rainfall on the ecosystem and local livelihoods, while experts highlighted the threats posed by unplanned road and bridge construction to rhino habitats.

The indoor session engaged participants through drawing and quiz competitions based on their field observations, encouraging creative reflection on conservation themes.

A total of 60 students from Mayang High School, Minerva Academy, Lokapriya GNB High School, and Shankardev Shishu Niketan, along with six teachers, ten local villagers, and tourist guides, took part in the event.

Resource persons included Aaranyak’s Deputy Director of Rhino Research and Conservation Division, Dr. Deba Kumar Dutta, NGO SHIPA members Binod Deka and Nripen Nath, Forest officials Naurattam Deka and Mitul Das, and local tourist guide Umesh Deka. The programme was coordinated by Aaranyak official Ujjal Bayan, with assistance from K9 unit handler Rupak Bora and volunteers Ayush Debnath and Jomi Ronchar.

Organisers said the event underlined the importance of engaging young minds and local communities in conservation, ensuring the long-term protection of Pobitora’s fragile ecosystem.