AARM urges census commissioner to recognize Adivasi faiths in upcoming census

The Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM) has written to the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, pressing for the formal recognition of Adivasi faiths in the upcoming national census.



In the letter, AARM Chairperson Jitendra Chaudhury, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, emphasized that Adivasi communities across India practice distinct belief systems and traditions that do not align completely with the six major religious categories currently listed in the census—Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain.



Chaudhury proposed the inclusion of a separate column titled “Scheduled Tribe/Janajati/Adivasi Faiths”, arguing that such recognition would ensure justice and proper representation for the diverse spiritual practices of tribal communities.



“The census framework must reflect India’s social and cultural diversity. Presenting only six major religions excludes the lived faiths of millions of Adivasis,” Chaudhury asserted in the communication sent on Wednesday.



The demand is part of a growing nationwide call for acknowledging indigenous faiths in official records, which advocates believe would strengthen constitutional safeguards and policy planning for tribal communities.