'Deliberate neglect': AASU advisor slams IndiGo over soaring fares, flight disruptions from Guwahati

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya on Friday (December 5) criticised IndiGo for the ongoing chaos in air travel, saying passengers from the Northeast are being forced to pay “exploitative” fares amid widespread flight cancellations.

“Airfares from Guwahati to major metros and key routes have spiralled to an absurd Rs 25,000–Rs 48,000 for basic economy tickets, even on regular travel days. Flights are being cancelled without warning, passengers are stranded, and accountability is nowhere to be found. This is not mismanagement — this is deliberate and blatant neglect,” he said, urging urgent intervention from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

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The warning comes after passengers at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport faced long queues and uncertainty on December 5, as IndiGo flights nationwide experienced delays and cancellations.

Several travellers reported that flight statuses continued to show “active” despite disruptions, leaving them scrambling for alternative options at significantly higher fares.