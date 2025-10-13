AASU announces statewide agitation demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has unveiled a series of statewide programs demanding justice for late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose untimely death has left Assam in deep grief. The student body has outlined a three-phase agitation, including a sit-in protest on October 14, a candlelight vigil on October 19, and a symbolic “Nyay Samdal” (Justice March) on October 23 across all districts of the state.

According to AASU, the October 14 sit-in will be held at prominent public venues in each district headquarters. On October 19, regional student units will organise candlelight vigils in local public spaces during the evening hours to honour Zubeen’s memory. The final phase, on October 23, will witness the symbolic “Nyay Samdal” across Assam, calling for a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

AASU leaders — President Utpal Sharma and General Secretary Samiran Phukan — reiterated their core demands:

Justice must be ensured for Zubeen Garg.

The investigation should be swift, transparent, and thorough.

All individuals found guilty must face exemplary punishment.

A comprehensive chargesheet must be prepared with concrete evidence to prevent any escape from justice.

Criticising the ongoing probe, AASU expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the case, pointing out that while several individuals, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and Shekhar Goswami, have been arrested, others associated with Zubeen Garg’s care team and certain members of the Assam Association in Singapore have allegedly failed in their responsibilities, resulting in what AASU termed a “serious and irreversible crime.”

The union also raised concerns about the Assam government’s inability to bring back Assamese individuals from Singapore believed to be connected to the case, questioning the administrative efficiency of the current leadership. AASU demanded strong measures against anyone obstructing the investigation, including the revocation of passports if necessary.

While clarifying that Zubeen Garg’s personal property matters remain within the domain of his family, AASU maintained that all of his movable, immovable, and intellectual assets should rightfully belong to his wife Garima Saikia Garg and their family.

Concluding its statement, AASU affirmed that the people of Assam will not remain silent until full justice is delivered to their beloved artist, whose voice, they said, “continues to echo in every Assamese heart.”