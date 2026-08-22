AASU calls for safe, unhindered inter-state travel, permanent solution to Assam-Meghalaya tensions

The Assam and Meghalaya governments must take concrete measures to ensure the safety of people travelling between the two states, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya said on Saturday, August 22, reacting to the recent violence and unrest in Shillong.

Bhattacharya said the situation in Shillong was a matter of concern, particularly amid repeated reports of incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles and cab drivers. He said such developments required coordinated action by both state governments to ensure that inter-state movement remained safe and unhindered.

“Vehicles, including cabs travelling from Assam to Shillong, must be able to move without fear, obstruction or harassment,” Bhattacharya said, stressing the need for a stable and long-term resolution to the issue.

He said similar incidents had occurred in the past and that the matter could not be addressed only through temporary measures introduced during periods of heightened tension. According to him, a permanent mechanism was required to prevent recurrence and ensure the safety of commuters and commercial transport operators travelling along the Assam-Meghalaya route.

Referring to recent developments involving the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Bhattacharya said the organisation’s office had been raided and that arrests had also been made in connection with the incidents.

He said the AASU would seek to establish communication with the KSU to understand the developments and explore ways to prevent further escalation. Dialogue among the stakeholders, he said, would be important in addressing the tensions and maintaining peace.

Bhattacharya, however, said the primary responsibility for finding a lasting solution rested with the Assam and Meghalaya governments. He urged both administrations to coordinate their efforts and ensure that people travelling between the neighbouring states could do so safely and without disruption.