A Central Committee team of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) visited the Indo-Bangladesh borders at Dhubri district on Sunday and expressed their dissatisfaction over the unfenced riverine borders at Dhubri district.

Under the leadership of AASU General Secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah, the AASU team went to Pilar no. 1001 to 1031 of the border. The team expressed that they were shocked to see that the entire Indo-Bangla borders at the Gangadhar river in the Binnachara area near Golakganj, are ‘totally’ exposed.

The Students body has strongly accused the Centre and the state government of cheating the Assamese people by falsely promising about sealing the Borders.

“The historic Assam Accord of 1985 has completed its 37th anniversary and still one of its major clauses of totally sealing the Indo-Bangla borders has remained completely untouched”, said Baruah who accuses the government has no interest in protecting the Indo-Bangla borders.

“The quality of fences here at Assam is of such poor quality than that used at Indo-Pak borders”.

The leader of the student body also stated that “AASU has warned the nation over 40 years ago about the outcome of open borders at Dhubri district and now the Chief Minister of Assam himself is stating that the Jihadi activities at the state have increased tremendously”.

The AASU stated that if the Centre would have sealed the borders on time then such a threat by the fundamentalists would not exist.

“All the promises that the center and the state are making about the sealed borders and different technologies that are being used to protect the illegal migration is false and are only one pen and paper”, said the AASU General secretary.

He demanded from the government that better types of scientific methods should be used on the exposed river border roads.