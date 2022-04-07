Hundreds of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) activists and common people took to the streets in Kumarikata along the Indo-Bhutan Border in the district of Tamulpur on Wednesday morning in protest against the skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential commodities. The protest rally was organised by Kumarikata Anchalik AASU.

The rally was led by Gobinda Sarania, president of All Assam Student Union (AASU) under Baksa district, and secretary Dulujeet Das.

Hundreds of student activists and Dakshin Kumarikata Mahila Manch and common people participated in the protest rally.

The protesters took out a procession on the road of Kumarikata from the office of the Kumarikata Anchalik AASU in protest against soaring prices. The protesters were waving placards and banners, raising slogans against the BJP led state government and supply minister of Assam for failing to curb price rise.

Targeting the BJP led state government, Dulujeet Das alleged that the BJP led Government was more concerned about the benefit of its corporate friends than the common people of the state.

“The BJP government is there only for the benefits of corporate sectors. Prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential commodities have touched the sky but the government is unmoved. In the last few days, the price of fuel has been increased numbers of times. The BJP is doing politics even with price. When there were assembly elections they put a hold on fuel price but no sooner the results were declared they again started hiking prices on a daily basis. The BJP is now blaming the war in Ukraine for the price rise but even before the conflict the price of essential commodities had been skyrocketing,” Dulujeet Das added.

In the same time Tamulpur Anchalik AASU also took out a protest rally on the road of Tamulpur in cooperation with Tamulpur Anchalik Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) , Tamulpur Anchalik Rabha Students Union, Tamulpur Anchalik Sarania Kachari Students Union and students from many educational institutions and activist of Asom Unnoti Sabha.

The protest rally was led by Purna Deka, Sports Secretary of All Assam Student Union (AASU). The protesters were waving placards, banners, and shouting slogans against the price rise of essential commodities along with fuel. Deka allegedly said that the government has no interest in common people.

He also said that the price rise has affected not only the household but also the life of students who are the future citizens of our country. Deka demanded the government to take necessary action to stop the price hike for the interest of the common people.