Against the backdrop of a whirlwind crackdown on Jihadi elements in Assam, student leader Samujjal Bhattacharya has lamented the infiltration of ‘Jihadis, Al Qaedas, and illegal Bangladeshis’ along the ‘porous’ Indo-Bangladesh border, while demanding ‘action’ and ‘operation’ from the Central government to completely wipe out such elements from the sensitive region.

"Our slogan was: save Northeast today to save India tomorrow. But look what is happening now. They (Centre) are simply giving statements. Statements like – they are entering, we are working, we are detecting. What detection? There should be a comprehensive operation," Bhattacharya said, speaking during a Northeast Students’ Organization (NESO) convention on August 3. "There should be an effective measure to evict all illegal Bangladeshis coming from Bangladesh. Moreover, there should be an operation against all fundamentalist groups coming to the Northeast. We need a roadmap," he added.

Talking to India Today NE, Bhattacharya fumed that an influx is on due to the failure on the part of the Central government.’ "Northeast Indians keep shouting for protection, but the Centre has not taken any concrete steps", he said, before citing the example of Tripura, where "at least 1 million tribals are fighting for their survival due to population replacement", as a cautionary tale.

Claiming that illegal Bangladeshis are protecting the modules operating in the state, Bhattacharya questioned: "If the government of India can seal the Indo-Pak border effectively, why cannot they seal the Indo-Bangladesh border?"

"We demand definite action from the Centre. We want uniform policies in all parts of India and effective steps to root radical elements out," Bhattacharya said, before casting doubt on the Centre’s assurances on the sealing of the border. "Although the government has said that border fencing is done, we have seen that is not the case. The riverine border, for instance, is absolutely porous. Therefore, it should be sealed completely."

Responding to a media query about the Centre’s ‘commitment’ to the Northeast, the student leader also opined that the ‘burning problems in the Northeast won’t be solved only by "sending Cabinet ministers to the region."

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"Firstly, they should change their mindset and realize that there is a part of the country beyond Kolkata", he said, adding that the Centre "must realize the problems of the Northeast."

"They must have some comprehensive approach, a time-bound action plan to solve all these issues. On education, what is their road map? In the area of employment, what is their road map? On Act East policy, what is their roadmap – whether Northeast be an economic hub or an economic corridor?", he said, before going on to accuse the Centre of "saying one thing, and doing another."

Since Independence, Bhattacharya said, the Northeast has gotten only two things from the Centre – political injustice and economic exploitation. "We are trying to be good citizens, but the Centre is not allowing us," he added.

Underlining its demand for the extension of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to all 8 Northeast Indian States in today’s meet, the NESO also averred that it will not accept the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that seeks to naturalize minorities from 6 neighbouring Muslim-majority nations.

The apex student body of the NE also recalled the massive agitation against the ‘CAA’, while urging the Centre to safeguard the rights and privileges of the Northeast Indian region as key demographies are being replaced due to ‘infiltration.’

Although the areas under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution are exempted (from CAA), said Bhattacharya, "it is a divisive approach on the part of the government of India" as "if Tripura is affected, if Assam is affected, if Meghalaya is affected, the whole Northeast will be affected."

"So, NESO is united on this stand and will continue our democratic and legal fight", Bhattacharya stated, adding that the CAA must go as ‘it is anti-indigenous, it protects illegal foreigners, it is unconstitutional, communal, and anti-Northeast.’

Meanwhile, the student body has planned a 3-hour Northeast-wide protest on August 17 with several demands: rolling back of the Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) and CAA, implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to safeguard indigenous rights, among others.

"The AFSPA must be revoked from the entire Northeast region. Not just partially, but completely," said Bhattacharya.

Demands for the removal of the ‘draconian’ AFSPA have gained steam after a unit of 21st Para Special Forces of the Indian Army killed six civilians near the village of Oting in the Mon District of Nagaland, India on December 4, 2021.