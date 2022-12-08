The All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) president Dipanka Kumar Nath is set to resign from the student body.

Moreover, reports further mentioned that Utpal Sharma is in line to become the next president.

However, Dipanka Kumar Nath still continues with his role as president of AASU meanwhile Sankar Jyoti Baruah has been elected as the new General Secretary of the student body.

On the other hand, the All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) Gauhati University unit on December 8 convened an important meeting with a likely change in leadership on the agenda.

Earlier in November 2020, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Dipanka Kumar Nath has been re-elected as the president while Shankarjyoti Baruah has been named as the new general secretary of the student body.

Sources claim that Dipanka Kumar Nath will be joining the Asom Gana Parishad and seeking a ticket from the Barpeta or Guwahati constituency.

