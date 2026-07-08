AASU questions Rs 2.08 crore VIP guest house project at Gauhati University amid financial crunch

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma has questioned the decision to spend Rs 2.08 crore on constructing a VIP dining room, kitchen and staff quarters at Gauhati University, arguing that the expenditure is difficult to justify when the university is facing financial constraints.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had uploaded the tender notice for the project, stating that the tender has already been awarded.

According to the tender, the project involves the construction of a Guest House VIP Dining Room, Kitchen and Staff Quarters at an estimated cost of Rs 2.08 crore.

Sarma clarified that AASU is not opposed to infrastructure development at the university and said he would have no objection even if Rs 10 crore were spent on building world-class infrastructure, provided there is no shortage of funds for the institution's academic activities.

"I too desire the development of infrastructure at Gauhati University. There would be no objection even if Rs 10 crore were spent to build the world's best infrastructure, provided that there is no shortage of funds for expenditures on other academic activities of the university," he said.

However, he termed it "unfortunate" that a university already grappling with financial difficulties is spending crores of rupees on constructing a guest house kitchen and VIP dining hall instead of prioritising academic needs.

Sarma also said he has brought the matter to the attention of the Assam government's Education Department, urging it to examine the expenditure.