AASU reiterates demand for constitutional safeguards during Rongali Bihu

The Chief Advisor of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Samujjal Bhattacharya, has reiterated the organisation’s long-standing demand for constitutional safeguards to protect the identity, culture, and rights of the indigenous people of Assam.

Speaking during the Rongali Bihu celebrations, Bhattacharya emphasised the need for peace and the preservation of Assam’s indigenous heritage. “We need peace. We need a strong, protected, indigenous culture in our own state. We must get the constitutional safeguard so that the indigenous people can live in their motherland with full protection,” he stated.

Highlighting concerns over demographic changes, he pointed to the influx of illegal foreigners from Bangladesh, which he said poses a significant threat to the identity and cultural fabric of the indigenous communities of Assam.

Bhattacharya also underlined the historical context of the Assam Movement, noting that the ethos of Rongali Bihu is closely linked with the aspirations of safeguarding indigenous rights. “This Bihu was started with this ethos. So, in this New Year, we hope that the future of the indigenous people will be protected, and the ethos of the Assam movement will be resolved in the right perspective,” he added.

The AASU leader’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions on implementing constitutional and legal safeguards for indigenous communities, a key demand that has remained central to the organisation’s agenda since the Assam Movement.

Rongali Bihu, which marks the Assamese New Year, is not only a cultural celebration but also a symbol of unity, identity, and the aspirations of the people of Assam.