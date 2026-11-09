The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has demanded a minimum compensation of Rs 5 crore each for the families of four workers who died in a massive fire at Oil India Limited's (OIL) ITF facility in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district.

A delegation from the Dibrugarh district committee of AASU visited Oil India's headquarters in Duliajan on Monday, November 9 and submitted a memorandum addressed to the company's Chairman and Managing Director, seeking compensation and long-term support for the families of the deceased and workers injured in the incident.

The four deceased workers have been identified as Raju Dutta, Tapas Gogoi, Rupam Gohain and Shailen Gogoi. AASU demanded that each of their families receive at least Rs 5 crore in compensation. The organisation also sought employment under Oil India Limited for one eligible member from each of the four bereaved families to ensure continued financial support.

The memorandum also highlighted the condition of three workers who sustained critical injuries in the fire and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital. AASU urged the company management to ensure that they receive advanced medical care and adequate compensation without delay.

Seeking immediate intervention from the company's top management, the student organisation said the demands were aimed at ensuring financial security and medical support for all those affected by the incident.

The delegation also warned that AASU would intensify its agitation if Oil India Limited failed to address its demands within a reasonable timeframe. It said further protests would be organised in the coming days if the management did not respond positively.