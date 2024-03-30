In a significant development, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has opted to suspend its 100-hour blockade program targeting Oil India Limited (OIL) operations in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

This decision comes in response to a proposal extended by Oil India Limited for a bilateral discussion with AASU representatives, slated to take place on the 5th of April, 2024.

The 100-hour blockade, which had been planned as a means of protest against OIL, aimed to address various concerns regarding the company's operations within the region. However, the intervention of a potential dialogue has prompted AASU to temporarily halt the protest activities, indicating a willingness to engage in constructive discourse to seek resolution.

Oil India Limited's proposal for a bipartite discussion signals a potential breakthrough in addressing the grievances raised by AASU. The proposed meeting, to be held in the presence of the Resident Commissioner of Environment (RCE), holds promise for fostering a conducive environment for meaningful dialogue between the concerned parties.

The decision to suspend the blockade underscores AASU's commitment to pursuing dialogue as a means of resolving issues amicably. By opting for engagement over confrontation, AASU aims to channel its efforts towards achieving tangible outcomes that address the concerns of the local community.

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