AASU to launch statewide protest against price rise from May 22

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has announced that it will launch a statewide protest movement from May 22 against the rising prices of essential commodities, alleging that inflation has severely affected people across Assam.

AASU president Utpal Sarma on Wednesday said the student body would organise protest marches demanding a reduction in the prices of essential goods.

In a Facebook post, Sarma claimed that the continuous rise in prices has put ordinary people under significant financial pressure.

“The market is on fire, and people are suffering badly. Both the Centre and state governments have failed to reduce prices,” he said.

Sarma asserted that under such circumstances, a people’s movement had become inevitable and said AASU would intensify its demand for measures to control inflation.

The student organisation, however, has not yet shared details regarding the format and locations of the planned protests.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over inflation and rising household expenses affecting consumers across the state.