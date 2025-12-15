AASU units at Gauhati University to hold hunger strike over delay in Shaheed Bedi reconstruction

The Gauhati University and University Law College units of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have announced a 12-hour hunger strike on December 15, beginning at 6 am, to press for the immediate reconstruction of the historic Shaheed Bedi (Martyrs’ Memorial) on the university campus.

The Shaheed Bedi, regarded as a powerful symbol of the Assam Movement, collapsed during a severe storm on May 27, 2024. Since then, the memorial has remained in a dilapidated and abandoned condition, triggering widespread concern among students and alumni. Despite repeated formal and informal representations to the university authorities, no tangible progress has been made on its reconstruction, the students alleged.

AASU leaders pointed out that while assurances were repeatedly given, the issue remained unresolved even as two Vice-Chancellors assumed office during the period and several other development projects were undertaken on campus. The prolonged neglect of the memorial, they said, reflected a lack of seriousness towards preserving the institution’s historical legacy.

In a statement, the student body said the hunger strike is being organised to protest the continued delay and to demand urgent action. “We hope this programme will draw public attention to the issue and strengthen our collective resolve to protect this important symbol of our history,” the AASU units stated.

Following the public announcement of the hunger strike, the university administration declared that the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Shaheed Bedi would be laid on the same day. While laying a foundation stone for a structure described as a repair project is considered unusual, the students welcomed the announcement, describing it as a positive step towards moving the project from paperwork to actual implementation.

However, AASU cautioned that symbolic gestures must be followed by swift and concrete action. The student organisation urged the university authorities to ensure that the reconstruction work begins immediately and is completed without further delay, warning that any continued postponement would compel them to intensify their agitation.