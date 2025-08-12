Assam tribal sangha calls for boycott of BJP state president over ‘anti-tribal’ remarks

The All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) has urged all tribal communities in the state to boycott BJP’s Assam unit president Dilip Saikia, accusing him of making statements that undermine tribal rights in protected areas.

In a strongly worded statement, the organisation said the decision followed Saikia’s reported remarks on August 2 regarding land ownership in Sixth Schedule autonomous areas and in the state’s Tribal Belts and Blocks. Saikia allegedly suggested that, even if laws had to be amended, measures would be taken to allow people from other parts of Assam, including Guwahati and Dibrugarh, to purchase land in these protected zones.

He reportedly added that provisions of the Sixth Schedule and laws under the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation’s Chapter 10 would not apply in such cases.

The AATS condemned the comments as “anti-tribal” and prejudiced, warning that they directly threaten the constitutional safeguards designed to protect the land and cultural rights of indigenous tribal communities in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, the Bodoland Territorial Council region, and other tribal areas of Assam.

The organisation said the remarks had “deeply hurt” the state’s tribal population and demanded that Saikia withdraw his statements and issue a public assurance that he would not attempt to amend or interfere with existing protections. Until then, the boycott will remain in effect, the AATS said.