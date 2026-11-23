The College of Community Science at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has successfully concluded a six-month certificate course on Hand Printing of Textiles, aimed at promoting skill development and traditional textile craftsmanship.

Organised by the Department of Apparel and Textile Science under the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), AAU, the course was conducted from May 2 to November 21, 2026, under the directorship of Dr. R. K. Thakuria.

The valedictory programme began with opening remarks by Ms. Priyanka Borah, followed by an address by Course Director Dr. Smita Bhuyan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Apparel and Textile Science.

Dr. Nabaneeta Gogoi, Head of the Department, highlighted the importance of skill-based training and the need to promote traditional textile crafts.

Participants Mrs. Arunima Debi and Shri Rajib Baruah shared their experiences, describing the course as an enriching learning opportunity.

The initiative reflects AAU's efforts to promote skill development, preserve traditional textile techniques and encourage entrepreneurship through hands-on training.

The programme concluded with congratulations to the participants on successfully completing the course.