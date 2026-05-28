AAU-KVK Golaghat selected for prestigious NAAS–Dhanuka Award for excellence in agricultural extension

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Golaghat, under Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has been selected for the prestigious NAAS–Dhanuka Award for Excellence in Agricultural Extension – 2026 in the category of Best Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Zone VI: Guwahati.

The award has been instituted by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), New Delhi, in collaboration with Dhanuka Agritech Limited, to recognise outstanding contributions in agricultural extension and farmer welfare across the country.

According to an official communication issued by Dr. Ashok K. Singh, Secretary of NAAS, the award will be presented during the NAAS Foundation Day celebration scheduled to be held on June 5, 2026, at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) in New Delhi.

KVK Golaghat has earned the national recognition for its significant contribution towards dissemination of agricultural technologies, promotion of scientific farming practices, farmer capacity building, and implementation of innovative extension programmes in the district.

Through continuous field-level interventions, frontline demonstrations, farmer training programmes, and awareness campaigns, the KVK has played an important role in improving agricultural productivity and livelihood opportunities for farming communities across Golaghat district.

The institution has also been actively engaged in promoting climate-resilient agriculture, integrated farming systems, improved crop management practices, and entrepreneurship development among rural youth and farm women. Its farmer-centric extension activities have strengthened the linkage between agricultural research and practical field application.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Dr. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, congratulated the KVK team and described the recognition as a proud moment for the entire AAU fraternity. He stated that the award reflected the commitment and professional excellence demonstrated by the scientists, staff members, and stakeholders associated with KVK Golaghat.

Director of ICAR–ATARI, Zone VI, Guwahati, Dr. Bidyut C. Deka, also congratulated the KVK team and appreciated their dedication, innovative extension approaches, and sustained efforts towards the welfare and upliftment of the farming community.

The achievement has brought recognition to Assam Agricultural University as well as the northeastern region. Officials stated that the award is expected to further motivate the KVK team to continue its efforts in strengthening scientific agriculture and supporting farmer empowerment through sustainable farming practices and technology dissemination.

The success of KVK Golaghat highlights the important role played by agricultural extension institutions in transforming rural agriculture through scientific interventions, farmer outreach, and sustainable development initiatives.