AAU scientists win national honour as AINP-SAP named best research centre

Scientists of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) have earned national recognition with the All India Network Project on Soil Arthropod Pests (AINP-SAP), Department of Entomology, being conferred the prestigious “Best Research Centre” award for its outstanding contributions to soil insect pest research and extension.

The award was presented during the 26th Annual Group Meeting of AINP-SAP, held on January 20–21, 2026, at the Rajasthan Agricultural Research Institute (RARI), Durgapura, Jaipur. The honour was bestowed by Rao Rajendra Singh, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Jaipur Rural, in the presence of Prof. P. S. Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor of SKN Agriculture University, Jobner, and Dr. P. Jasrotia, Assistant Director General (PP & B), ICAR, New Delhi.

The award ceremony was further graced by Dr. Harphool Singh, Director of RARI, and Dr. B. L. Jakhar, Network Coordinator of AINP-SAP, along with senior scientists and researchers from across the country.

The recognition highlights AAU’s sustained excellence in advancing research on soil arthropod pests, developing management strategies, and extending scientific knowledge to farmers and stakeholders. Officials said the university’s consistent performance, impactful field-based research, and strong extension activities played a key role in securing the top honour.

The two-day national meeting saw extensive deliberations on emerging trends in soil arthropod research, a review of achievements during the past year, and discussions on future research priorities. Scientists, researchers and stakeholders associated with the AINP-SAP from across India actively participated, underlining the collaborative and nationwide importance of the project.