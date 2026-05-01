Abandoned newborn girl rescued from Dhubri Medical College premises, under intensive care

In a distressing incident that has shocked residents, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned on the rain-soaked premises of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on April 30, and was later rescued by hospital staff.

According to hospital authorities, the infant was discovered near the Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre, wrapped in damp cloth and exposed to the rain. Security personnel were alerted immediately, following which medical staff rushed to the spot.

The baby was shifted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition. Doctors said the infant was wet, weak, and experiencing breathing difficulties when brought in for treatment.

Dr. Ankumoni Saikia, Principal of DMCH, said the medical team acted without delay and placed the child on ventilator support to stabilise her condition.

After intensive treatment and overnight monitoring, the baby’s condition improved significantly by Friday morning. Hospital officials confirmed that she was taken off ventilator support and remains under close observation.

Doctors said the child is currently stable and receiving round-the-clock care from nurses and hospital staff, who have been personally attending to her needs.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has informed the police and initiated legal procedures regarding the abandonment of the child. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and conducting inquiries to identify those responsible.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also been notified and further steps regarding the baby’s custody and welfare will be taken as per law.

The rescued infant has drawn widespread sympathy, with many in the hospital describing her survival as a symbol of hope amid an act of abandonment.