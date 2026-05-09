Abducted Tangkhul woman rescued in Manipur’s Kamjong by Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles on May 9 said an abducted Tangkhul woman was safely rescued in Kamjong district following coordinated efforts involving intelligence and security agencies.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Olina Ningshen, had allegedly been abducted from Namlee village by cadres of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and the Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ).

The release reportedly took place south of Z Choro village near the incident area under the supervision of Assam Rifles personnel and intelligence agencies.

Officials stated that the woman’s husband, the village headman and representatives of civil society organisations were taken to Humine Thana near Phaikoh after security forces secured her release. Following the rescue, the family and accompanying representatives were shifted to the Assam Rifles unit headquarters at Chassad for formal handover procedures, documentation, medical examination and psychological support.

The family, village headman and civil society representatives later returned safely to their village, Khangpat Khan.

Assam Rifles stated that detailed coordination was maintained throughout the operation, including arrangements for medical assistance and counselling support for the rescued woman and affected villagers.

The rescue comes days after violence and heavy firing were reported near Z Choro and opposite Namlee along the India-Myanmar Border on May 7.

According to the force, troops responded immediately to stabilise the volatile situation and deployed multiple rescue teams in the affected areas. During the operation, ten houses impacted by the violence were secured while 15 villagers, including women and children, were evacuated and provided shelter and humanitarian assistance at the Aloyo Assam Rifles camp.

The force also confirmed that one alleged KNA-B cadre, Lal Thag John, aged 38, was apprehended during search operations in Churachandpur along with a weapon, magazine and ammunition before being handed over to local police authorities.

Assam Rifles said domination patrols are continuing in sensitive areas of Kamjong district to maintain peace and security amid continuing tensions in the border region.