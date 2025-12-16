Absence of marriage officer leaves couples stranded in Assam's Dhubri

Dhubri witnessed scenes of anger and anxiety on December 16 after dozens of couples and their families were left waiting at the Office of the Senior Sub-Registrar when the Sub-Registrar Officer-cum-Marriage Officer failed to turn up without prior notice.

Families who had already secured official dates for marriage registration said they waited for hours at the office, only to be told that the officer was not present. The absence brought marriage registrations to a halt, leaving applicants confused and distressed.

The disruption has once again highlighted long-standing resentment over the alleged unofficial practice of allowing marriage registrations only on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Many members of the Hindu community regard these days as amangal or inauspicious, making the limited availability of registration dates a sensitive issue.

The situation was made worse as the period falls during the Paush month of the Hindu calendar, traditionally avoided for auspicious ceremonies. With fewer acceptable dates available, couples said missing a scheduled registration caused serious personal and logistical problems.

Officials later confirmed that the Sub-Registrar Officer had formally taken leave for December 17. However, no explanation was provided for the absence on December 16, despite registrations being scheduled for that day.

“We took time out, prepared all the documents, and came here as per the date given, only to find the officer is absent without prior notice. This is completely unacceptable,” said one distressed applicant, adding that Paush month already makes families “reluctant to fix dates”.

Several people waiting at the office alleged that this was not an isolated incident. They accused the officer of repeatedly calling applicants to the office and then leaving midway through the day, sometimes switching off mobile phones, forcing families to return home without their work being done.

The restriction of marriage registrations to only two days a week has become a major grievance. Members of the local Hindu community have urged the administration to allocate more suitable days that respect religious and cultural sentiments.

Affected families are now demanding a prompt inquiry into the repeated absences and alleged harassment. They have also called for clearer, more reliable administrative procedures to ensure marriage registrations are carried out without disruption or hardship.