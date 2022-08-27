The state of Assam is gearing up for the second phase of the Grade III and IV posts recruitment exam. All exam centres have been notified to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures as provided by the state government.

While addressing the media, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta reiterated that all necessary trainings have been provided to the concerned authorities and invigilators for the smooth and fair conduction of the exam.

Reiterating that the exams will be conducted like its previous phase, strict measures have been put in place to avoid any incriminating or doubtful act during the examination. Candidates are advised not to bring their mobile phones or any electronic device to the exam centres.

Steps are being taken to bring the question papers to the exam centres situated in far flung areas so as to avoid getting stuck in the morning traffic rush, as informed by Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

“I urge the invigilators and authorities who are engaged in the exam duties, not to indulge in any doubtful activities that will put them as well as the candidate in trouble which will apparently lead to their arrest,” quipped Mahanta.

It may be noted here that a total of 14 lakhs 30 thousand 338 candidates are appearing in the examination. The recruitment exam for Grade III and IV posts for 48 departments are being held together.

Moreover, mobile internet services will be suspended like its previous phase, across 25 districts, in a radius of 100 metres in and around the examination centres.