The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has accused the Assam government of delaying the full implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord. During a press conference in Kokrajhar, ABSU Central President Dipen Boro expressed concern over the government's failure to include 664 villages in the BTR, despite 60 new villages recently being added.

Boro emphasised the importance of Clause 5.1 of the Accord, which calls for the delimitation and inclusion of Bodo-dominated areas outside the BTR and the establishment of the Boro-Kachari Welfare and Development Council (Autonomous). He urged the immediate formation of 36 constituencies within this council.

ABSU criticised the Assam government for excluding them and the United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) from a key meeting on February 28, despite both being signatories of the Accord. The meeting, chaired by Assam Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu, focused on 31 constituencies, but ABSU insists there should be 36, including areas from South Kamrup and Goalpara.

Boro also highlighted that while 10 colleges have been provincialised under Clause 6.3 of the Accord, 16 educational institutions are still waiting for provincialisation. ABSU demands immediate action to prevent further disruption caused by ongoing agitations in the region.

The union reiterated its call for the Assam government to fully implement the BTR Accord's provisions to ensure the Bodo people's rights and development.