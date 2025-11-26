ABSU hails historic release of Bodo language constitution on 76th Constitution Day

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has expressed profound gratitude to President of India and the Prime Minister for officially launching and releasing the Constitution of India in the Bodo language on the 76th Constitution Day.

The Bodo edition was released alongside Assamese, Kashmiri and nine other Indian languages, marking what ABSU described as a “historic milestone in India’s journey toward linguistic justice, cultural dignity, and democratic inclusiveness.”

In a statement, ABSU said the publication of the Constitution in Bodo fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of the Bodo-speaking people and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen can understand and engage with the supreme law of the land in their own mother tongue.

ABSU also thanked the Government of India for earlier steps that strengthened the Bodo language's status—its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule in 2004 and its recognition as an Associate Official Language of Assam in 2021. These milestones, the organisation said, elevated the linguistic, cultural and administrative identity of the Bodo community.

According to ABSU, the availability of the Constitution in Bodo will significantly enhance constitutional literacy among students and the wider community, encourage deeper democratic participation, and further strengthen the preservation and rightful recognition of the language. The initiative, it added, embodies India’s core values of unity in diversity and equal access to knowledge.

Calling it a moment of pride for the entire nation, ABSU extended warm greetings to citizens and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting education, cultural preservation, and social harmony in alignment with the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.