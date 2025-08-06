ABSU meets Union Home Secretary over delay in Bodo Accord implementation, warns of mass agitation if demands not met

A delegation from the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) met Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in the national capital on Wednesday to express strong concerns over the delayed implementation of key provisions of the Bodo Peace Accord, signed in 2020.

During the meeting, the ABSU delegation specifically raised the issue of the 125th Constitutional Amendment, which was promised to be introduced in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. According to the students’ body, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier assured that the amendment—crucial to advancing the Bodo cause—would be tabled during this session. However, with more than half the session completed, the amendment has yet to be brought up in the House, prompting deep dissatisfaction from the Bodo delegation.

In addition to the constitutional concerns, the delegation highlighted several critical yet pending demands under the Accord, including:

Granting Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to Bodos residing in Karbi Anglong.

Withdrawal of criminal cases against NDFB leaders, including Ranjan Daimary and six other cadres.

The ABSU stressed that although certain provisions of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord have been implemented, the process remains incomplete and delayed, undermining the spirit and intent of the historic agreement.

The delegation warned that continued delays may trigger mass democratic protests, likely to begin by October or November this year, if the government fails to act decisively and fulfill its commitments.