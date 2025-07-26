ABVP Assam backs govt’s crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Assam Pradesh on Saturday strongly endorsed the Assam government’s ongoing drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, stating that such action is necessary to safeguard the state’s demographic integrity, security, and cultural identity.

During a key meeting held in Guwahati, ABVP’s Assam State Secretary Herold Mohan said that the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh over the decades has endangered the livelihoods, land rights, and identity of the indigenous population. He emphasised that the ABVP fully supports the crackdown and extended its gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for leading this effort.

“These immigrants have not only encroached upon land in various districts but also managed to procure fake documents to avail rights meant for local citizens,” Mohan alleged. “This poses a serious threat not just to Assam, but to the entire Northeast and the nation.”

He said that the ABVP considers the identification and expulsion of illegal immigrants essential for protecting the interests of the tribal and indigenous communities of Assam. Mohan further claimed that vote-bank politics has enabled this demographic shift, undermining democratic processes.



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Calling the Assam government’s initiative “nation-friendly,” ABVP leaders demanded a faster identification process and immediate deportation of illegal immigrants. They also urged authorities to monitor the secondary migration of such individuals to other regions and take strong action against those resorting to violence during eviction drives.

The meeting was attended by a large number of student leaders and ABVP karyakartas, including Manas Pratim Kalita (President, Gauhati University Student Union), Sumitra Payeng, Tinku K. Boro, Madhurja Plaban Talukdar, Bishal Tepari Sonowal, Babita Narzary, Hriton Roy, Geetanjali Rabha, and many others.