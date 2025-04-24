The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Assam University Silchar Unit has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Md. Bahauddin Choudhury, a student from the Computer Science Department, for allegedly posting anti-national and anti-Hindu statements on social media in relation to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the ABVP, the controversial post was made by Choudhury on April 23, 2025, where he is accused of using derogatory language against individuals discussing the attack and making false and inflammatory statements about religious communities. ABVP has demanded strict action against Choudhury, calling his actions a threat to national security and communal harmony.

In the FIR, ABVP alleges that Choudhury’s post included defamatory statements and communally charged remarks, including calling individuals who reported the Pahalgam attack "pig's kid" and falsely accusing Hindus of killing Muslims for not chanting "Jai Shri Ram." These statements, according to ABVP, were made with the intent to incite hatred between religious communities, risking public peace and safety.



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The complaint highlights multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, including those on defamation, promoting enmity between groups, and inciting communal violence. The ABVP has also urged the concerned authorities to preserve the digital evidence and remove the controversial content from social media platforms, citing the risk it poses to national unity and public order.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, AK Bahauddin Choudhury issued an apology on his Facebook profile. He stated, "Yesterday, I posted a content on Facebook regarding the Pahalgam incident, where my words came across as aggressive and, in some cases, offensive. I now realize that the way I expressed my views was inappropriate and may have hurt or impacted others. For this, I sincerely apologize. It was never my intention to offend or upset anyone. Thank you for your understanding."

Choudhury’s apology has not yet pacified those who feel his words were harmful and divisive. The university is reportedly looking into the matter while ABVP continues to demand legal action against the student.

The incident has sparked a debate over the role of social media in spreading potentially harmful and provocative content, with calls for more stringent measures to curb online hate speech. The police have yet to comment on the FIR and the progress of the investigation.