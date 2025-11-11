ABVP sweeps Assam University Students’ Union Election 2025, clinches all six top posts

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has made a clean sweep in the Assam University Students’ Union Election 2025, winning all six contested positions and securing the top leadership posts by significant margins.

Leading the winning team, Rajkinkar Chakrabarty was elected President with 1,544 votes, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 232 votes.

In another decisive victory, Kaushik Das Gupta triumphed as General Secretary, garnering 1,628 votes—the highest among all candidates—and winning by a margin of 411 votes.

For the Assistant General Secretary (Male) post, Arpan Chakraborty emerged victorious with 934 votes, surpassing his opponent by 205 votes, while Mimangsha Koiri secured the Assistant General Secretary (Female) position with 1,370 votes, winning by a close margin of 37 votes.

In cultural and extracurricular leadership, Arup Das won the Magazine Secretary post with 1,542 votes, achieving the largest victory margin of 525 votes, reflecting overwhelming student support. Samar Kant claimed the Sports Secretary seat with 1,418 votes, edging past his rival by 61 votes.

The ABVP’s sweeping win is being hailed as a historic moment in the university’s electoral history, marking the organization’s complete dominance over the student body and reaffirming its strong foothold in Assam University’s campus politics.

University officials confirmed that the elections were conducted peacefully with a high voter turnout, and results were announced late in the evening amid jubilant celebrations by ABVP supporters.