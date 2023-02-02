Academic activities in three medical colleges and hospitals in Assam – Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar – are likely to start from October this year.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after taking stock of the progress of the medical colleges in Nagaon and Nalbari on Thursday.

Sarma, while visiting Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, took stock of the outpatient, in-patient departments and other facilities created in the medical college and also held an interaction with the faculty members.

Referring to the inspection by a team from the National Medical Council (NMC) in Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, and the likely inspection at Nagaon and Nalbari Medical Colleges and Hospitals, the chief minister said the state government has a plan to start these colleges from this scholastic year.

Later, Sarma visited Nalbari Medical College and Hospital along with health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta and PHE minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and took stock of different aspects including the treatment and academic facilities.

The chief minister said the physical progress of the hospital was very satisfactory as the medical college and hospital was getting ready for inspection by the National Medical Council.

Talking to the faculty and other management functionaries of the hospital, he asked them to play their role so that the medical college and hospital could meet NMC compliance with regard to faculty position and other ancillaries.

The chief minister further said that since the creation of a robust public healthcare infrastructure and provision of quality medical education to students were foremost commitments of the government, it was working wholeheartedly for setting up medical colleges and hospitals in the state.