Academician Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma urged the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati to leverage their education for the betterment of society and to make a positive impact on their communities.

Sharma, the Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, (USTM) and former president of Association of Indian Universities, was speaking during the convocation address at the 11th convocation of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off-Campus.

This year, 165 students graduated from TISS-Guwahati this year, as per an official statement.

Professor Sharma urged the graduating students to always have a positive mindset and to use their education to reflect ethical reasoning and empathy while impacting communities in a positive manner.

He said a social science degree fosters critical thinking, cultural understanding and informed citizenship among individuals and praised TISS-Guwahati as a pioneering institute that has organised significant events in the Northeast.

TISS chancellor, Professor DP Singh urged the students to embrace challenges and do the institution proud while upholding the ideals and ethics.

Five scholars received their PhD degree in social sciences, 112 students obtained their MA and MASW degrees in different programmes offered at the Off-Campus, while 48 students obtained BA degree in social sciences (BASS).