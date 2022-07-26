Ace pugilist and Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain's personal coach Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received her accreditation; the day after Borgohain claimed of facing mental harassment due to the absence of her coaches in the Commonwealth village posted a long tweet expressing her situation.

Gurung, who is also the Indian team's assistant coach, was recruited to the Indian contingent just days before the tournament.

When she arrived on Sunday, she was denied entry to the Village because she lacked authorization, thus sparking the controversy. Sandhya was brought to the boxing village this morning and was granted accreditation.

Lovlina Borgohain, took to Twitter on July 25 to allege mental harassment ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which will be held from July 28-August 8.

After Lovlina’s post went viral, Ashutosh Dubey, an advocate, tagged Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and his predecessor Kiren Rijiju and asked them to probe the matter.

Lovlina, who won bronze in the Olympics last year, credits Gurung with getting her out of depression before the Tokyo Games. During the 15-day training camp at Irela CWG, Gurung was with Lovlina.

According to reports, BFI stated that only 33 percent (1/3rd) of the playing contingent is permitted as support staff. The Indian boxing team will include 12 players (8 men and 4 women) and four support staff members, including traveling coaches, according to the rules.