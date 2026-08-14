ACS officer Abhijit Sinha appointed MD of Assam Textbook Corporation
The Assam government has given ACS officer Abhijit Sinha additional charge as Managing Director of the Assam Textbook Production and Publication Corporation. The move fills a vacancy from July 31 while he continues with his existing roles, including work with the Kokrajhar inquiry commission.
- Personnel Department officially issued the appointment notification on August 12
- Sinha is a 1997-batch ACS officer in Women and Child Development
- He takes the additional charge while retaining his existing responsibilities
The Assam Government has appointed ACS officer Abhijit Sinha as the new Managing Director of the Assam Textbook Production and Publication Corporation.
According to a notification issued by the Personnel Department on August 12, Sinha, an ACS officer of the 1997 batch and Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Women and Child Development Department, has been given the additional charge of Managing Director of the corporation.
He will continue to serve as Secretary to the One-Man Inquiry Commission headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Justice (Retd.) Hirendra Nath Sarma, which is examining the circumstances surrounding the November 29, 2025 incident at the Bodoland Territorial Council Secretariat in Kokrajhar.
The post of Managing Director of the Assam Textbook Production and Publication Corporation had remained vacant since July 31.
The appointment was made in the interest of public service through an order issued by the Department of Personnel (Personnel-A).
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