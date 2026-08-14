ACS officer Abhijit Sinha appointed MD of Assam Textbook Corporation

The Assam Government has appointed ACS officer Abhijit Sinha as the new Managing Director of the Assam Textbook Production and Publication Corporation.

According to a notification issued by the Personnel Department on August 12, Sinha, an ACS officer of the 1997 batch and Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Women and Child Development Department, has been given the additional charge of Managing Director of the corporation.

He will continue to serve as Secretary to the One-Man Inquiry Commission headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Justice (Retd.) Hirendra Nath Sarma, which is examining the circumstances surrounding the November 29, 2025 incident at the Bodoland Territorial Council Secretariat in Kokrajhar.

The post of Managing Director of the Assam Textbook Production and Publication Corporation had remained vacant since July 31.

The appointment was made in the interest of public service through an order issued by the Department of Personnel (Personnel-A).