ACS officer caught in Assam anti-corruption trap, arrested in alleged bribery case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC), Assam on May 21 arrested an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer following allegations of bribery linked to a land sale permission matter.

According to an official press release issued by the Directorate, a complaint was received alleging that Lachit Kumar Das, ACS, Additional Director of Land Records, had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a complainant for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) related to land sale permission.

The complainant, unwilling to pay the alleged bribe, approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seeking legal action.

Based on the complaint, a trap operation was conducted on May 21 by a V&AC team at the Directorate of Land Records office in Rupnagar, Guwahati.

Officials said Lachit Kumar Das was allegedly caught inside his office chamber immediately after accepting Rs 45,000 as part of the allegedly demanded bribe amount.

The Directorate stated that the money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Branch Police Station under ACB P.S. Case No. 19/2026 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

Officials said the ACS officer was arrested after investigators found what they described as sufficient evidence during the operation. Further legal proceedings are underway.