ACS officer Hemanta Kumar Dutta dismissed over alleged Ajit Kumar Bhuyan MP fund scam

Assam Administrative Service (ACS) officer Hemanta Kumar Dutta has reportedly been dismissed from service in connection with alleged irregularities involving the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds of former Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

Departmental action against Dutta followed multiple inquiries into the alleged irregularities in the utilisation of the MP’s funds.

The enquiry claimed that allegations against Dutta were established in eight of the nine departmental investigations conducted in connection with the alleged MPLADS fund irregularities.

Dutta, an ACS officer, was accused of involvement in the alleged irregularities linked to the implementation and utilisation of projects under Bhuyan’s MP fund.

The dismissal marks a major disciplinary action against the officer, with the departmental inquiries forming the basis of the action.

Further details on the specific findings of the eight inquiries, the projects involved and the extent of the alleged financial irregularities were not immediately available.