ACS officer Nupur Bora’s residence raided, Rs 1.70 crore cash seized by CM's vigilance team

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team on Monday, September 15 launched a major raid at the residence of ACS officer and Revenue Circle Officer, Nupur Bora, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.



The operation began early in the morning at Bora’s residence in Gotanagar, where investigators conducted extensive searches. During the raid, officials recovered a staggering sum of Rs 1.70 crore in cash from Bora’s flat at Goraimari in Gotanagar, Maligaon.



Sources said the Vigilance team is also preparing to extend the operation to the residence of a close associate of Bora as part of the ongoing investigation.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.