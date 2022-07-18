An Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) rebel was arrested near Assam’s border with Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (July 16).

Based on specific input, troops of Rupai Battalion of Red Shield Division under Spear and police jointly launched an operation and managed to apprehend an active ENNG cadre in New Balijan village of Sadiya district.

The swift action of the security forces resulted in the apprehension of the active cadre along with a 7.65 mm pistol with magazine and four live rounds.

On further questioning, the individual confessed that he belongs to Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) outfit and was involved in extortion activities.

The individual along with recoveries has been handed over to police for further investigation.

On July 7, a joint team of 9 Assam Rifles and Changlang police have apprehended an active underground cadre of ENNG from Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

The cadre was identified as self-styled Sergeant Major Sampan Harap alias Jugli (24).

According to police, he attempted to recruit new members and extort money from Changlang town.

The ENNG was formed by R. Stephen Naga to strengthen the "Naga army" in eastern Nagaland to have a separate political entity and build up alliances with armed groups of Myanmar.

Cadres of the outfit openly indulge in extortion in eastern Arunachal Pradesh