Praveen Togadia, the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal leader, is currently on a significant five-day visit to Assam, focusing on discussions about the presence and impact of Bangladeshi extremists and Jehadis in the state. This visit, spanning from May 15 to May 20, is aimed at understanding and addressing the challenges faced by the Hindu community in Assam.

During his visit, Togadia has been engaging with local communities and leaders across various districts. His itinerary includes stops in Tamulpur, Udalguri, Rangia, Guwahati, and Sonitpur. Today, he concluded his visit to Nagaon, where he was hosted by Manoj Kalita, a well-known businessman in the area. The discussions centered around the security concerns posed by Bangladeshi extremists.

In addition to these discussions, Togadia participated in a medical health checkup program in Tamulpur, emphasizing the importance of health and well-being within the community. This initiative reflects his broader approach to addressing both immediate and long-term needs of the Hindu population in Assam.

The visit has attracted attention and reactions from various quarters, highlighting the complex socio-political landscape of Assam. As Togadia continues his tour, all eyes will be on the outcomes of his discussions and the potential actions that may follow to address the pressing issues identified.

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