Activists, citizens rally in Guwahati to oppose dog pounding, call for humane and scientific solutions

Citizens, animal feeders and welfare volunteers gathered in Guwahahti's Uzan Bazar to advocate for the protection and humane treatment of community dogs in Guwahati. The gathering highlighted growing public concern over recent discussions linked to the Supreme Court’s observations on stray dog management.

Participants expressed strong opposition to the idea of pounding, relocating, or displacing community dogs, asserting that such measures are neither humane nor scientifically effective. Protesters emphasised that community dogs form an integral part of neighbourhoods and deserve protection, dignity and compassionate coexistence.

The demonstrators urged authorities to reinforce lawful, science-based solutions, including, Scientific Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes, mass Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) drives, public awareness initiatives promoting responsible coexistence.

Animal welfare experts nationwide have consistently maintained that these interventions remain the only sustainable and legally endorsed methods to safeguard both human safety and animal well-being.

Organisers described the event not merely as a protest but as a collective pledge, a commitment to ensure Guwahati takes the lead in adopting humane, evidence-based practices for managing community animals.

Debanjan Mukherjee, animal rights activist; PRO, Animal Crime Control (New Delhi); Feeder & Rescuer, said,

“Pounding dogs is not protection, it is punishment. Guwahati must choose compassion backed by science. ABC and mass vaccination are the only proven methods, and we stand here today to ensure every dog gets that chance.”

Another activist and feeder, Arpita Baruah, “Pounding is cruelty disguised as policy. Every dog I feed looks at me with trust how can we betray that? Their lives depend on our courage and our willingness to stand between them and harm.”