Activists move SC over Assam CM’s ‘shooting video’, cite anti-Muslim remarks as ‘inciting hatred’

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging that a series of statements and actions by senior political leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, amount to the incitement of hatred and represent a breach of constitutional responsibility by high constitutional functionaries.

The petition cites multiple remarks attributed to Sarma, including references to “Miya Muslims,” the phrase “flood jihad,” and statements suggesting the removal of members of a particular religious community from electoral rolls. According to the petitioners, such remarks target the Muslim community and undermine the constitutional values of equality, secularism, and fraternity.

The plea contends that similar divisive rhetoric has been employed by ministers and officials in other states as well, reflecting what it describes as a wider and troubling pattern of public discourse emanating from individuals holding positions of power.

Filed by a group of 12 social activists, the petition seeks judicial intervention to address what it terms repeated and irresponsible statements by persons occupying high public offices. Among the petitioners are academic Roop Rekha Verma, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, journalist and activist John Dayal, and others.

The PIL lists several instances of remarks by senior leaders across states, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referencing the latter’s “kathmulla” comment made on the floor of the state Assembly. It also refers to statements attributed to Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, who reportedly made derogatory comments about Muslims, and to remarks allegedly made by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval urging the youth to “avenge history.”

The petition further flags a now-deleted video shared on the Assam BJP’s official social media account, which reportedly showed Chief Minister Sarma firing at images of men depicted wearing skull caps and beards. Text displayed in the video included phrases such as “foreigner free Assam” and “no mercy,” which the petitioners argue carried overt communal overtones.

In some portions of the video, Sarma was portrayed in a stylised, Western film-like avatar, accompanied by Assamese text reportedly stating, “Why did you not go to Pakistan?” and “There is no forgiveness for Bangladeshis.” The petition notes that the video was posted amid heightened political and social tensions surrounding rhetoric directed at Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam.

The plea asserts that such conduct by individuals in high office erodes public trust in constitutional governance and calls upon the Supreme Court to lay down clear guidelines to prevent hate speech and divisive rhetoric by constitutional authorities.